CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Short Interest Update

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the April 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CyberAgent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

OTCMKTS CYGIY opened at $5.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.24. CyberAgent has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Abema, a hybrid service that offers linear (TV) and on-demand viewing; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting.

