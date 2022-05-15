CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Short Interest Up 45.9% in April

CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,300 shares, an increase of 45.9% from the April 15th total of 47,500 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 58,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

In other news, Director Michael M. Selzer sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $171,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberOptics alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CyberOptics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in CyberOptics by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in CyberOptics by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in CyberOptics by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,472 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 1,445.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CYBE shares. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on CyberOptics from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CyberOptics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

CYBE stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.90. 64,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,767. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.98. CyberOptics has a 52-week low of $27.48 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.46 million, a PE ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.53.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 15.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

About CyberOptics (Get Rating)

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. It offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CyberOptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberOptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.