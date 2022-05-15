DA Davidson Trims AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Target Price to $80.00

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on APP. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $70.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AppLovin from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $112.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.20.

Shares of APP opened at $39.46 on Thursday. AppLovin has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $116.09. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.47 and a 200-day moving average of $69.71.

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). AppLovin had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.38 million. AppLovin’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AppLovin will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other AppLovin news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $998,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $1,310,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,182,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 419,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,112,000 after purchasing an additional 22,405 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 1st quarter valued at about $900,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after purchasing an additional 46,030 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

