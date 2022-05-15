DA Davidson Trims RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Target Price to $31.00

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $41.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RMBL. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of RumbleON from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of RumbleON to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RumbleON from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBL opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 2.81. RumbleON has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $48.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

RumbleON ( NASDAQ:RMBL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. RumbleON had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.54) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RumbleON will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marshall Chesrown bought 6,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $99,647.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,336.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denmar John Dixon bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.68 per share, with a total value of $166,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,422.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 38.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RumbleON in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,852,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RumbleON by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,857,000 after acquiring an additional 22,024 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RumbleON by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 394,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,486,000 after acquiring an additional 123,895 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of RumbleON in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,279,000. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RumbleON in the 4th quarter worth about $8,678,000. 45.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RumbleON, Inc operates an e-commerce platform that aggregates and distributes pre-owned vehicles to and from consumers and dealers in North America. It operates in three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

