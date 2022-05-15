DAFI Protocol (DAFI) One Day Trading Volume Hits $236,909.00

DAFI Protocol (DAFI) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. Over the last seven days, DAFI Protocol has traded 26.3% lower against the US dollar. DAFI Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.39 million and $236,909.00 worth of DAFI Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAFI Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DAFI Protocol Coin Profile

DAFI Protocol (CRYPTO:DAFI) is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2021. DAFI Protocol’s total supply is 2,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 578,947,416 coins. DAFI Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DafiProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dafi creates long-term users by rewarding based on network adoption. Dafi enables every protocol and platform to create a synthetic flavour from their native token. This is then pegged to the demand of their network and distributed to users. Meaning users are still incentivized when adoption is low, but by being rewarded later, not earlier. “

DAFI Protocol Coin Trading

