Dakota Wealth Management Buys 2,318 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,475 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,826,643,000 after buying an additional 3,339,510 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,988,270 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,669,349,000 after purchasing an additional 596,043 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,437,205 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,399,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,468 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,051,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,142,687,000 after purchasing an additional 109,837 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,841,218 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,050,826,000 after purchasing an additional 84,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on TJX shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett dropped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.30.

NYSE:TJX opened at $57.19 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.49 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.70%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

