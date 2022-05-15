Dakota Wealth Management Grows Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 115,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,973,000 after purchasing an additional 26,285 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total value of $279,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TYL opened at $358.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $407.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $463.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.36 and a beta of 0.82. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $333.39 and a 12 month high of $557.55.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.59. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 9.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $405.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $512.69.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

