Dakota Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in AON were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of AON by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,235,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,438,000 after buying an additional 1,244,515 shares in the last quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV bought a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter valued at $125,637,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in AON by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,182,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,800,000 after acquiring an additional 290,876 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in AON by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,468,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,397,000 after acquiring an additional 258,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in AON by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,543,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,996,000 after acquiring an additional 212,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 32,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.51, for a total value of $9,306,444.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $25,281.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,390 shares of company stock valued at $11,982,022 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

AON stock opened at $280.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $223.19 and a 1 year high of $341.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $311.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.51.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.86 by ($0.03). AON had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 119.46%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.28 earnings per share. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

AON announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $7.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.90.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

