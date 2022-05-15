Dakota Wealth Management Invests $273,000 in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,457,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,015 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,327,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,032 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,405,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,398 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 513.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after acquiring an additional 582,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,539,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,681,000 after acquiring an additional 524,141 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Howard E. Woolley bought 1,670 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $29,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of APLE stock opened at $16.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $13.83 and a one year high of $18.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 1.06.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 2.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.16%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APLE. TheStreet cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

