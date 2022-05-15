Dakota Wealth Management Purchases New Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,013 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in HP by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 800 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $1,891,516.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $168,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,951 shares of company stock worth $4,705,657 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HPQ opened at $36.78 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The company has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.24 and a 200-day moving average of $36.25.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HPQ. UBS Group lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.07.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

