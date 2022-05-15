Dakota Wealth Management Sells 235 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,708,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,675,000 after buying an additional 1,642,168 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 11,996,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,645,000 after buying an additional 242,756 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,382,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,406,000 after buying an additional 95,284 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,243,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,337,000 after buying an additional 188,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,183,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,673,000 after buying an additional 128,360 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $59.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.80. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $79.23.

