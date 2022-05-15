Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Holdings Raised by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,481 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for about 3.1% of Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $16,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Danaher from $311.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.14.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $9.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $249.19. 3,163,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,966,589. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The firm has a market cap of $181.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $272.46 and its 200 day moving average is $289.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.57%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

