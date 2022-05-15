DAOstack Trading Down 19.5% Over Last Week (GEN)

DAOstack (GEN) traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 15th. One DAOstack coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $630,582.06 and approximately $816.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DAOstack has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAOstack alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,912.20 or 1.00002962 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00037480 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00015861 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 58.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001322 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003343 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

GEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAOstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.