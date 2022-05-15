DeFi Bids (BID) Price Hits $0.0165 on Major Exchanges

DeFi Bids (BID) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Over the last week, DeFi Bids has traded down 17% against the US dollar. One DeFi Bids coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFi Bids has a market capitalization of $382,216.51 and approximately $265.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,929.75 or 1.00014601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003240 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002318 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00104607 BTC.

BID is a coin. DeFi Bids’ total supply is 42,410,651 coins and its circulating supply is 23,163,625 coins. DeFi Bids’ official Twitter account is @defibids . DeFi Bids’ official website is defibids.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Bids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Bids should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFi Bids using one of the exchanges listed above.

