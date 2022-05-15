DeFi Pulse Index Price Hits $101.43 on Major Exchanges (DPI)

DeFi Pulse Index (DPI) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. In the last seven days, DeFi Pulse Index has traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DeFi Pulse Index coin can now be purchased for approximately $101.43 or 0.00325783 BTC on exchanges. DeFi Pulse Index has a total market capitalization of $56.70 million and $670,237.00 worth of DeFi Pulse Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFi Pulse Index Profile

DeFi Pulse Index (CRYPTO:DPI) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2020. DeFi Pulse Index’s total supply is 558,983 coins. DeFi Pulse Index’s official website is www.tokensets.com/portfolio/dpi . DeFi Pulse Index’s official Twitter account is @SetProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Pulse Index is an index of decentralized finance that isn’t synthetic or a derivative but rather you own the tokens that comprise the capitalization weighted index. Index includes 10 tokens: YFI, LEND, COMP, SNX, MKR, REN, KNC, LRC, BAL, REPv2 The price per token multiplied by the circulating supply determines the circulating market cap. Each position is weighted by its relative circulating market cap to other positions in the index. The DeFI Pulse Index plans to expand the index to include more DeFi Projects when subsequent rebalances occur. We will provide more information about methodology and inclusion criteria before “

DeFi Pulse Index Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Pulse Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Pulse Index should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFi Pulse Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

