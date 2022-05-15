Delphy (DPY) Price Down 47.3% Over Last 7 Days

Delphy (DPY) traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. Delphy has a total market capitalization of $265,623.99 and $2,441.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Delphy has traded 47.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Delphy coin can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Delphy

Delphy (CRYPTO:DPY) is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. The official website for Delphy is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

Delphy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

