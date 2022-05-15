Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Purchased by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DAL. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,538,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,627,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 34.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,339,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,120 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,631,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,842 shares during the period. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 180.5% in the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,568,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,129 shares during the period. 63.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DAL. Berenberg Bank raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.41.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 6,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $256,055.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,881 shares in the company, valued at $5,453,703.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Greg Creed purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.03 per share, with a total value of $484,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,330. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,122 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,874. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAL opened at $38.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $48.54.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 1.47%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.55) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

About Delta Air Lines (Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.