Dero 24 Hour Volume Hits $305,839.00 (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 15th. During the last week, Dero has traded down 36.7% against the U.S. dollar. Dero has a market capitalization of $87.71 million and $305,839.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can now be bought for about $7.01 or 0.00023287 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dero Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,503,292 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dero is dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

