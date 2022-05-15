Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) Price Target to $10.00

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blade Air Mobility from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.04.

Get Blade Air Mobility alerts:

BLDE stock opened at $6.65 on Thursday. Blade Air Mobility has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.02 and its 200 day moving average is $8.03.

Blade Air Mobility ( NASDAQ:BLDE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. Blade Air Mobility had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a negative net margin of 51.72%. The company had revenue of $24.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 million. As a group, analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDE. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 1,982.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,127,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,619,000 after buying an additional 2,977,621 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,941,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,124,000 after buying an additional 2,043,985 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,332,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,258,000 after buying an additional 1,110,780 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,332,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,518,000 after buying an additional 1,075,940 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,571,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.