Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a £115 ($141.78) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AZN. Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($135.62) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a £120 ($147.95) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a £115 ($141.78) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,500 ($117.12) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of £104.75 ($129.14).

LON AZN opened at £102.86 ($126.82) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £159.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,632.70. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 7,824 ($96.46) and a 1 year high of £110 ($135.62). The business’s fifty day moving average is £101.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 9,167.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

