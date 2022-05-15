Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Target Price to $37.00

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised International Game Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on International Game Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.80.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

Shares of IGT opened at $21.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.34. International Game Technology has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $32.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.93.

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Game Technology will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $975,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in International Game Technology by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,986,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,074,000 after acquiring an additional 828,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Game Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.