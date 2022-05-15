DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.50), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of DICE traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.48. The company had a trading volume of 498,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,462. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.92. DICE Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 29.77 and a quick ratio of 29.77.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DICE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.
DICE Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.
