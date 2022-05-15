DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.50), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of DICE traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.48. The company had a trading volume of 498,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,462. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.92. DICE Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 29.77 and a quick ratio of 29.77.

Get DICE Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DICE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 860,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 596,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,413,000 after buying an additional 14,313 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,121,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,745,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,768,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DICE Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DICE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.