DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,515,378 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 802,966 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.75% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $174,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 27.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,423,000 after purchasing an additional 93,962 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 250,425 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $29,993,000 after purchasing an additional 20,008 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 24.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,577 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,361,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.60. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.81 and a 1-year high of $147.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.88.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.488 dividend. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 14.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DKS shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $147.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.11.

In related news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 9,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total transaction of $1,001,105.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,920,673.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Barrenechea sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total value of $1,054,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,571.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,886 shares of company stock worth $20,211,002 in the last three months. 30.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods (Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.