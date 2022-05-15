DIGG (DIGG) Hits Market Cap of $6.47 Million

DIGG (DIGG) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. DIGG has a market cap of $6.47 million and approximately $13,761.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DIGG has traded 22.8% lower against the US dollar. One DIGG coin can now be purchased for approximately $12,859.56 or 0.42530854 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003303 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $155.75 or 0.00515116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00037565 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,196.75 or 1.92476072 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008557 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004673 BTC.

DIGG Coin Profile

DIGG’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 503 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

