Dimecoin (DIME) Price Down 11.2% This Week

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $8.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004358 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Swinca (SWI) traded down 51.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000480 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00137405 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000098 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 44.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Dimecoin

Dimecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

