Dimecoin Market Capitalization Tops $1.91 Million (DIME)

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Dimecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.91 million and $2.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dimecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004365 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Swinca (SWI) traded down 51.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000459 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00136986 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000100 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Dimecoin

Dimecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

