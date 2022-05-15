Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 324.89 ($4.01).

A number of research firms have weighed in on DLG. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.07) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.44) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 335 ($4.13) to GBX 300 ($3.70) in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 323 ($3.98) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 306 ($3.77) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of DLG traded up GBX 2.10 ($0.03) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 246.50 ($3.04). 1,877,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,340,803. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 262.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 278.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of £3.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12 month low of GBX 231.10 ($2.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 319.40 ($3.94).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15.10 ($0.19) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Direct Line Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $7.60. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.93%.

In other Direct Line Insurance Group news, insider Neil Manser sold 27,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.38), for a total value of £74,911.60 ($92,358.03).

About Direct Line Insurance Group (Get Rating)

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

