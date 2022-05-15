DNB Markets Lowers Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) to Hold

DNB Markets lowered shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 95 to SEK 92 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 78 to SEK 88 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.95.

Get Swedish Match AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of SWMAY opened at $9.97 on Thursday. Swedish Match AB has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $10.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.93 and its 200-day moving average is $7.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.55.

Swedish Match AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SWMAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a net margin of 31.35% and a negative return on equity of 81.47%. The company had revenue of $536.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Swedish Match AB will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.0663 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. Swedish Match AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.91%.

About Swedish Match AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.