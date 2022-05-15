Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $12,016.00 (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Over the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded down 21.8% against the dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can now be purchased for about $0.0422 or 0.00000140 BTC on exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a total market cap of $1.32 million and $12,016.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.63 or 0.00523352 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00036700 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,081.97 or 1.92840305 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008566 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004673 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

