Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Robert W. Baird

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BROS. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dutch Bros from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Dutch Bros from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.91.

Shares of BROS opened at $27.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.06. Dutch Bros has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $81.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $3,277,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $487,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,243,620 shares in the company, valued at $50,528,280.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,222,250 shares of company stock worth $267,655,469 over the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the first quarter worth about $393,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dutch Bros by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 516,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,541,000 after purchasing an additional 216,194 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter valued at $644,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,216,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 538 drive-thru coffee locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

