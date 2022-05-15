DXdao (DXD) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $82,023.00

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 15th. One DXdao coin can now be bought for $512.83 or 0.01692870 BTC on popular exchanges. DXdao has a total market cap of $25.29 million and $82,023.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DXdao has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.29 or 0.00238644 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000171 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003270 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000365 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003726 BTC.

DXdao Coin Profile

DXdao (CRYPTO:DXD) is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

Buying and Selling DXdao

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DXdao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DXdao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

