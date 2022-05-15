Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $534.34

Shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (LON:EYE – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 534.34 ($6.59) and traded as low as GBX 412.51 ($5.09). Eagle Eye Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 420 ($5.18), with a volume of 2,904 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £109.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 442.99 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 534.34.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service solutions in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific. It creates digital connections that enable personalized marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions, and gift services.

