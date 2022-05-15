Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Short Interest Up 71.0% in April

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,400 shares, an increase of 71.0% from the April 15th total of 48,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVT. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 119.1% in the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 433,493 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,563,000 after buying an additional 235,655 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 3,294.3% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 229,967 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,664,000 after buying an additional 223,192 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 72.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 490,695 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $14,220,000 after buying an additional 206,459 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $1,086,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 118,025 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 35,873 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:EVT traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.07. 171,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,828. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 52 week low of $23.35 and a 52 week high of $30.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.85.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.163 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

