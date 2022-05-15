Eden Achieves Market Capitalization of $623,243.26 (EDN)

Eden (EDN) traded down 58.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. In the last week, Eden has traded down 65.2% against the dollar. One Eden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Eden has a total market capitalization of $623,243.26 and approximately $3.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,929.75 or 1.00014601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003292 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003287 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002348 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00104319 BTC.

Eden Coin Profile

Eden (EDN) is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . Eden’s official website is edenchain.io . Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

Buying and Selling Eden

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

