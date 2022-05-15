Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.29.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

NYSE:EW traded up $4.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,569,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,247,637. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.54. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $88.01 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $60.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $3,583,429.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total value of $395,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,581 shares of company stock worth $30,556,623 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $839,720,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,389,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007,132 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,789,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,722,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,166,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,401,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $570,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

