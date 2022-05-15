Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Ekso Bionics stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. Ekso Bionics has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $6.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 7.22.

Ekso Bionics ( NASDAQ:EKSO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 33.87% and a negative net margin of 90.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ekso Bionics will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Ekso Bionics during the first quarter worth about $484,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ekso Bionics during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ekso Bionics during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 35,735.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 100,058 shares during the last quarter. 14.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

