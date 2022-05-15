Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,602,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,485 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $45,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 170,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 17,267 shares during the last quarter. Dendur Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 3,367,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,400,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 760,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,571,000 after purchasing an additional 75,573 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bennicas & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ELAN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.43.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $220,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,910.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director R David Hoover bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $22.27 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.51.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

