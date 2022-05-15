Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is engaged in the planning, development and manufacturing of single person electric vehicles. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

SOLO opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $181.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.48. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $4.95.

Electrameccanica Vehicles ( NASDAQ:SOLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 23.50% and a negative net margin of 1,995.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that Electrameccanica Vehicles will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 932,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 257,562 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 296,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 38,239 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles (Get Rating)

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

