Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target Lowered to $158.00 at Cowen

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price objective cut by Cowen from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

EA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Electronic Arts from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Electronic Arts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $155.54.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $124.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.18. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $109.24 and a 52-week high of $148.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.63). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.16, for a total value of $1,301,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,517 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,643.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,700 shares of company stock worth $5,647,859. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 294.1% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

