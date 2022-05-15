Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a growth of 107.0% from the April 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ELDN shares. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eledon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.65. The company had a trading volume of 103,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,528. The company has a market cap of $36.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average is $4.02. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ELDN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.24. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 209,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 115,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $705,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,363,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,426,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. 71.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the patients living with autoimmune disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and requiring an organ or cell-based transplant. Its lead product candidate includes AT-1501, a humanized monoclonal antibody to target CD40 Ligand that is a molecule expressed on the surface of human immune system T cells, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of ALS, and Phase 2 clinical trials in islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

