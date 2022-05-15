Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elekta AB is a human care company engaged in developing and selling clinical solutions for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. It develops tools and treatment planning systems for radiation therapy, radiosurgery and brachytherapy, as well as workflow enhancing software systems across the spectrum of cancer care. The Company’s offering is divided into five areas: Neuroscience, Oncology, Software, Brachytherapy and Services. Elekta AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Elekta AB (publ) from SEK 79 to SEK 69 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Danske downgraded shares of Elekta AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

EKTAY stock opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.04. Elekta AB has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $15.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $399.40 million for the quarter. Elekta AB (publ) had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.96%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elekta AB will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.0805 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Elekta AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy treatment systems, such as Versa HD, a dose delivery accuracy system; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

