Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Price Target Increased to C$16.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ELEEF. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.71.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELEEF opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. Element Fleet Management has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $12.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day moving average is $9.92.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

