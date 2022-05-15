Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EARN. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.13.

EARN opened at $8.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.24. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $13.92.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT ( NYSE:EARN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a negative net margin of 94.41% and a positive return on equity of 10.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -65.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EARN. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. 27.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

