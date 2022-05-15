EMC Capital Management Acquires 117 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 9.4% of EMC Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $17,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,906.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 115,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,290,000 after buying an additional 109,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 371.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 328,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,761,000 after buying an additional 259,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $10.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $301.94. 83,579,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,592,848. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $284.94 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $336.13 and a 200-day moving average of $362.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

