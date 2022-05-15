EMC Capital Management Sells 400 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

EMC Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 220.5% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 690.3% in the fourth quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARKK traded up $4.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.60. 61,820,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,800,793. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $132.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.78.

