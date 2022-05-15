EMC Capital Management Trims Holdings in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

EMC Capital Management reduced its position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lemonade by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the third quarter worth about $54,772,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Lemonade during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LMND shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Lemonade from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lemonade from $74.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lemonade from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Lemonade from $43.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

Shares of LMND traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,344,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,963. Lemonade, Inc. has a one year low of $15.99 and a one year high of $115.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.04.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $44.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.25 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 179.02% and a negative return on equity of 26.38%. Lemonade’s revenue was up 88.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

