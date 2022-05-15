Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EMRAF. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Emera from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Emera from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Emera stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,160. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.15 and its 200-day moving average is $47.95. Emera has a 12-month low of $44.66 and a 12-month high of $52.56.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

