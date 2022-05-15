Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Acquired by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 596,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,815 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for about 2.4% of Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $24,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENB. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.79. 5,070,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,383,749. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.17. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.42. The stock has a market cap of $88.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.669 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 117.47%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.43.

About Enbridge (Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.