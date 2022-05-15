Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) PT Raised to $40.00

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $39.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Endeavor Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 34.64.

Shares of NYSE EDR opened at 19.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Endeavor Group has a 52 week low of 17.42 and a 52 week high of 35.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 26.03 and a 200 day moving average price of 28.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,931.93.

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported 0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.17 by 0.17. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of 1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.36 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Endeavor Group will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 30,840 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of 19.25, for a total transaction of 593,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 895,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 83,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 19.42, for a total transaction of 1,629,687.56. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 160,739 shares in the company, valued at 3,121,551.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 518,510 shares of company stock worth $10,138,695. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 6,250.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the third quarter worth $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Endeavor Group by 180.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. 52.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

