Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) PT Lowered to C$5.50 at TD Securities

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EXK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endeavour Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.60.

Shares of EXK stock opened at $3.51 on Thursday. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $7.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average is $4.48. The company has a market capitalization of $633.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Endeavour Silver ( NYSE:EXK Get Rating ) (TSE:EDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 3.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Endeavour Silver will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 364.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,656 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 40,539 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 0.8% in the third quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 757,920 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,273 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 421.8% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 130,818 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 105,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.67% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

